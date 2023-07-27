LeBron James said Thursday that "everyone [is] doing great" and the family "will have more to say when we're ready," three days after his son Bronny suffered cardiac arrest and was taken to the hospital.

James' post on X, formerly known as Twitter, was the first new statement from the family since Tuesday morning.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers," James wrote Wednesday. "We feel you and I'm so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang"

On Tuesday morning, a family spokesperson released a statement confirming James suffered a cardiac arrest, was taken to the hospital and was out of ICU and in stable condition.

No new details emerged Wednesday, although LeBron James was seen by photographers entering Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

James arrived last month for his freshman year at USC, with the team set to leave next week for an exhibition tour in Croatia and Greece. A 6-foot-3 guard, James was ranked No. 20 in the ESPN 100 for the 2023 class.