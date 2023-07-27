Stephen A. Smith offers thoughts and support to Bronny James after the news that James went into cardiac arrest. (2:20)

Bronny James, the eldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, three days after suffering cardiac arrest.

Merije Chukumerije, the consulting cardiologist for James, released a statement through Cedars-Sinai.

"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics' medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest," the statement read. "He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting.

"Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."