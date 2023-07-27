Bronny James, the eldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, three days after suffering cardiac arrest.
Merije Chukumerije, the consulting cardiologist for James, released a statement through Cedars-Sinai.
"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics' medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest," the statement read. "He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting.
"Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."
A James family spokesperson confirmed the hospital's statement.
LeBron James said earlier Thursday that "everyone [is] doing great" in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers," James wrote Thursday. "We feel you and I'm so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang"
On Tuesday morning, a family spokesperson released a statement confirming Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest during practice at USC on Monday, was taken to the hospital and was out of ICU and in stable condition.
James, 18, arrived last month for his freshman year at USC, with the team set to leave next week for an exhibition tour in Croatia and Greece. A 6-foot-3 guard, James was ranked No. 20 in the ESPN 100 for the 2023 class.