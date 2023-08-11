No. 2 baskeball recruit in the 2025 class Cooper Flagg stuns the crowd with a coast-to-coast drive, Eurostep and dunk. (0:26)

Cooper Flagg, arguably the best prospect in high school basketball, announced Friday he is reclassifying from 2025 into the 2024 class -- making him the new favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

Flagg made his announcement on Instagram.

Flagg, a 6-foot-8 forward from Maine, entered the summer ranked No. 2 in the ESPN 60 for 2025, but dominated throughout June and July and is now widely considered the top prospect regardless of class.

He earned MVP honors at the prestigious National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Camp in Orlando, Florida, in late June, and then had one of the best Nike EYBL Peach Jam showings in the event's history. Playing at the 16U level with Maine United, Flagg finished Peach Jam with averages of 25.4 points, 13 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 6.9 blocks.

The Montverde Academy (Florida) product notched a double-double in all seven games and put up three triple-doubles, including two all-time performances: 38 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists and 12 blocks against Pro Skills; and 37 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists and 10 blocks against New Heights Lightning in the playoffs.

Duke has long been considered the favorite for Flagg and hosted him for an unofficial visit earlier this month, but will face competition in his recruitment. UConn was a staple at Flagg's games in July, while Kansas and Kentucky are also involved.

Flagg's reclassification, which had been expected for several months, puts him in position to potentially be selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 draft. He will turn 18 in late December of his freshman year of college, putting him just inside the cutoff date to declare for the draft.