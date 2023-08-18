I've listed my preseason All-Rolls Royce Team and Top 25. Now it's time to announce my Dazzling Dozen Diaper Dandies for the upcoming 2023-24 men's college basketball season. These are players who are hitting the college hardwood for the first time and will make an immediate impact for their teams with their skill, passion -- and maybe some showmanship. The transition from high school basketball is never easy, but there's a fierce competitive spirit each of these players brings in a new era of college hoops.

This might be one of the deeper classes of impactful freshmen I've seen in a long time, and I'm so excited to watch them develop into PTPers. All 12 are projected starters, and eight are considered NBA lottery picks -- which could make the 2024 draft one of the youngest on record.

It was frightful to see Bronny James get sidelined, but I'm keeping him on this list, in the hope that we get to see his talent displayed at some point this year. Get well, young man.

Here's the Dazzling Dozen Diaper Dandies:

Xavier Booker, Michigan State Spartans

Elliott Cadeau, North Carolina Tar Heels

Stephon Castle, UConn Huskies

Isaiah Collier, USC Trojans

Justin Edwards, Kentucky Wildcats

Kwame Evans, Oregon Ducks

Bronny James, USC Trojans

Jared McCain, Duke Blue Devils

Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana Hoosiers

D.J. Wagner, Kentucky Wildcats

Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor Bears

Cody Williams, Colorado Buffaloes