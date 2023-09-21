        <
        >

          Men's March Madness 2024 schedule, sites, locations

          • ESPN
          Sep 21, 2023, 11:30 AM ET

          As the 2023-24 season approaches, the schedule for the 2024 men's NCAA tournament -- also known as "March Madness" -- has been released. First Four games begin Tuesday, March 19 in Dayton, Ohio, and the Final Four is scheduled to take place April 6 and 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

          First- and second-round cities for 2024 March Madness are: Brooklyn, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Indianapolis, Indiana; Omaha, Nebraska; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Salt Lake City, Utah; Spokane, Washington; and Memphis, Tennessee. The regional semifinals and finals will take place in Boston, Massachusetts (East); Dallas, Texas (South); Detroit, Michigan (Midwest); and Los Angeles, California (West).

          Selection Sunday, and the announcement of the 68-team bracket, will precede the games on Sunday, March 17. Complete dates and venue information for the [single year] Division I men's college basketball NCAA tournament are below.

          Meanwhile, bookmark Joe Lunardi's ESPN Bracketology for projections of the field, including teams considered to be "on the bubble." The bracket will be updated regularly throughout the 2023-24 regular season and during conference tournaments -- also known as "Champ Week" -- in the lead up to Selection Sunday.

          Selection Sunday: March 17

          First Four: March 19-20

          • UD Arena, Dayton

          First round (round of 64): March 21-22

          • Barclays Center, Brooklyn

          • Spectrum Center, Charlotte

          • Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

          • CHI Health Center, Omaha

          • PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

          • Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City

          • Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane

          • FedExForum, Memphis

          Second round (round of 32): March 23-24

          • Barclays Center, Brooklyn

          • Spectrum Center, Charlotte

          • Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

          • CHI Health Center, Omaha

          • PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

          • Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City

          • Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane

          • FedExForum, Memphis

          Sweet 16 (regional semifinals): March 28-29

          • TD Garden, Boston

          • American Airlines Center, Dallas

          • Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

          • Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

          Elite Eight (regional finals): March 30-31

          • TD Garden, Boston

          • American Airlines Center, Dallas

          • Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

          • Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

          Final Four (national semifinals & national championship): April 6, 8

          • State Farm Stadium, Glendale