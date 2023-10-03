The men's college basketball offseason offers an opportunity to reflect on the past, not just the most recent season, and examine the moments throughout the history of the sport. But sometimes those conversations are complicated by a boundless time frame. How can you compare players or teams from the 1980s to now, when the game has changed dramatically?

That's why we've launched a series that focuses on the past 25 years of college basketball. Any team, player, coach or highlight from 1998-99 through 2022-23 is eligible. The rest?

That's someone else's problem.

After going through the top 25 players, top 25 "What if?" moments, top 25 individual performances and the 25 biggest duds, we turn, finally, to the 25 greatest teams of the past 25 years. We didn't just rank the last 25 national champions because we think there were teams throughout these 25 years that deserve a spot even if they missed the national title.

Yeah, we know. You might hate this list. Or you might love it. There is probably very little in-between.

Consider the criteria. It's easy to find a multitude of incredible performances throughout college basketball over the past 25 years. However, our goal was to identify the greatest efforts based on the stakes of the game, the opponent, the moment, the numbers and the reactions.

Many teams were considered -- our apologies, 2023 Huskies, 2017 Tar Heels and 2007 Buckeyes -- but didn't make the cut. It wasn't personal.

If you think your favorite team is missing, well, you might be right. But, we had only 25 spots.

Record: 34-2 (16-2 Big East)

Accomplishments: National champion, Big East champion, Big East tournament champion

Yes, these Huskies were underdogs who entered a national title matchup against a formidable Duke squad (the Blue Devils had won 32 consecutive games) as minus-9.5 underdogs. But this team had been a dominant force all season and had only two losses. In one of those (a 59-42 defeat vs. Syracuse), Richard "Rip" Hamilton (21.5 PPG) -- Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four that season -- played while injured. This is no Cinderella. It's the greatest team of the past 25 years.

Record: 35-4 (13-3 ACC)

Accomplishments: National champion, ACC champion, ACC tournament champion

Shane Battier (19.9 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 2.1 SPG, 2.3 BPG) won the Wooden Award that year after leading Duke to the national championship. Jay Williams and Mike Dunleavy Jr., who were both top-three picks in the 2002 NBA draft, were also key members of Mike Krzyzewski's squad that won its NCAA tournament games by an average of 17.2 points.

Record: 38-2 (16-0 SEC)

Accomplishments: National champion, SEC champion

With NBA all-star Anthony Davis (14.2 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 4.7 BPG) -- who won the Wooden Award as a freshman -- the Wildcats were a defensive force that held five of their opponents that season under 50 points. Seven future NBA players helped John Calipari win 14 games by 20 points or more. Kentucky also finished top 10 in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency on KenPom that season.

Record: 37-2 (16-0 ACC)

Accomplishments: National runner-up, ACC champion, ACC tournament champion

This squad is often mentioned as the best team in recent history that failed to win a title. It won 32 consecutive games before suffering an upset loss to UConn in the 1999 national championship. Elton Brand (17.7 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 2.2 BPG), who won the Wooden Award that season, guided a team that led the nation in scoring (91.8 PPG) and produced five future first-round picks.

Record: 35-5 (13-3 SEC)

Accomplishments: National champion, SEC champion, SEC tournament champion

In its second consecutive run to the national championship -- something that has yet to be repeated since -- Billy Donovan's crew had few flaws. The Gators boasted the most efficient offense in America (41% clip from the 3-point line) and held opponents to just 62.6 points per game. Al Horford (13.2 PPG, 9.5 RPG), Corey Brewer (13.2 PPG) and Joakim Noah (12.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 1.8 BPG) all ended up being lottery picks in the 2007 NBA draft, too.

Record: 33-6 (12-4 Big East)

Accomplishments: National champion, Big East tournament champion

Emeka Okafor (17.6 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 4.1 BPG), who won the Wooden Award that season, and Ben Gordon (18.5 PPG, 43% from beyond the arc) led the Huskies to their second national championship in five years. They won every NCAA tournament game by an average of 13.3 points. And they held their opponents to a 38.7% clip from inside the arc, the No. 1 mark in America that season.

Record: 33-4 (14-2 ACC)

Accomplishments: National champion, ACC champion

After this team lost its season opener to Santa Clara, Roy Williams put his group through a grueling practice -- water breaks were limited -- former players still discuss as the catalyst for the whole season's success. A Tar Heels team with four first-round picks in the 2005 NBA draft would lose only three more games. Sean May (17.5 PPG, 10.7 RPG) & Co. tore through opponents, and led the nation with 88 points per game.

Record: 32-7 (13-3 Big Ten)

Accomplishments: National champion, Big Ten champion, Big Ten tournament champion

The Spartans won their second national championship in school history by winning 20 of their last 22 games. Led by Mateen Cleaves (12.1 PPG, 6.9 APG) and Morris Peterson (16.8 PPG, 6.0 RPG), they won every game in the NCAA tournament by double digits. They also made 38% of their 3-point attempts and held opponents to just 58.9 points per game, a top-10 mark in America that season.

play 1:55 Kansas hands Baylor its first loss of the season David McCormack leads the way with 20 points as Kansas removes Baylor from the unbeaten list.

Record: 28-2 (13-1 Big 12)

Accomplishments: National champion, Big 12 champion

MaCio Teague (15.9 PPG), Jared Butler (16.7 PPG) and Davion Mitchell (14.0 PPG) were the engine for one of the most dominant college basketball seasons of the past 25 years. Scott Drew's squad won its first 18 games, but the Bears saved their best work for the NCAA tournament, where they defeated their opponents by an average of 17 points. That includes impressive wins over Houston, a top-10 defensive team, in the Final Four and Gonzaga, the top offensive team in America, in the title game.

Record: 32-4 (15-1 ACC)

Accomplishments: National champion, ACC champion

Juan Dixon (20.4 PPG, 40% from 3, Most Outstanding Player in the national title game) anchored a program that scored 85 points per game, the No. 5 mark in the country at the time. It wasn't a perfect season for the Terps, though. After a lopsided 99-78 loss at Duke, they went on a 19-1 run in their next 20 games, a stretch that ended with a 64-52 victory over Indiana in the national championship game.

Record: 31-4 (13-3 ACC)

Accomplishments: ACC tournament champion

Although they fell short in the postseason, the Blue Devils split their series with eventual national champion Maryland. Jay Williams won the Wooden Award after leading a team that finished first in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency on KenPom. This was one of the most balanced teams in recent college basketball history, too -- the Blue Devils made 57% of their shots inside the arc and also forced turnovers on 26% of their opponents' possessions -- so their loss to Indiana in the Sweet 16 came as a shock.

Record: 34-4 (13-3 ACC)

Accomplishments: National champion, ACC champion

Tyler Hansbrough (20.7 PPG, 8.1 RPG), who made three consecutive Associated Press All-America teams, led seven future NBA stars on this squad. The Tar Heels connected on 39% of their 3-point attempts and finished first in adjusted offensive efficiency. They were also unstoppable in the NCAA tournament, defeating every opponent by double digits.

Record: 37-3 (13-3 Big 12)

Accomplishments: National champion, Big 12 champion, Big 12 tournament champion

This team will always be defined by Mario Chalmers' miraculous game-tying shot in the national title game against Memphis at the end of regulation, before the Jayhawks secured Bill Self's first title at Kansas in overtime. But one cannot forget that the Jayhawks also lost only three games that season (all on the road) and won their final 13 games of the season. Plus, Chalmers (12.8 PPG, 4.3 APG) fueled a group that had seven future NBA players.

Record: 38-2 (16-0 Conference USA)

Accomplishments: National runner-up, Conference USA champion, Conference USA tournament champion

The Tigers were minutes from winning a national title against Kansas, but lingering issues at the free throw line (61.4% that season, 329th nationally) ended those dreams. Still, Derrick Rose (14.9 PPG, 4.7 APG) and Chris Douglas-Roberts (18.1 PPG, 41% from 3) backed a squad that had won lost just one game before facing the Jayhawks in the national championship.

play 0:57 Williams: 'It's not fair when you play against Villanova' Jay Williams and Jay Bilas break down how Villanova was able to be so dominant in the National Championship game.

Record: 36-4 (14-4 Big East)

Accomplishments: National champion, Big East tournament champion

Today, Donte DiVincenzo, Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson are all NBA standouts who've collectively signed NBA contracts worth $242 million. Six years earlier,, they were stars for a Villanova team that secured its second title in three years. The Wildcats connected on 40.1% of their 3-point attempts and finished first in adjusted offensive efficiency on KenPom. Their NCAA tournament average margin of victory was 17.6 points.

Record: 37-2 (15-1 Big Ten)

Accomplishments: National runner-up, Big Ten champion, Big Ten tournament champion

Bruce Weber's squad kicked off the season with 29 consecutive wins. Luther Head (15.9 PPG), Dee Brown (13.3 PPG), Deron Williams (12.5 PPG), Roger Powell (12.0 PPG) and James Augustine (10.1 PPG, 7.6 RPG) headlined the team that had just with just two blemishes on its record: a one-point loss at Ohio State in the regular-season finale, and the national title game loss against North Carolina.

Record: 35-4 (15-3 ACC)

Accomplishments: National champion

Although Mike Krzyzewski had national championship teams with more talent (see: the squads above), this crew was arguably his deepest title squad. Tyus Jones (Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four) and Jahlil Okafor (17.3 PPG, 8.5 RPG) were two of the eight players on this roster who subsequently reached the NBA following the Blue Devils' win over Wisconsin in the national title game. They also finished sixth in scoring that season with 79.3 PPG.

Record: 38-2 (18-0 SEC)

Accomplishments: Final Four, SEC champion, SEC tournament champion

Despite losing to Wisconsin in the Final Four, this group -- with nine future NBA players -- remains one of the greatest assembled in recent college basketball history. Cal's team won its first 38 games, a stretch that included a 32-point win over Kansas and a 14-point win over North Carolina. A team that featured Karl-Anthony Towns (10.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG) and Devin Booker (10.0 PPG, 41% from the 3-point line), Kentucky seemed invincible.

Record: 32-6 (14-4 ACC)

Accomplishments: ACC tournament champion

This team didn't win the national title. It didn't even make it to the Final Four. But every other team on this list would have had its hands full with this group that featured Zion Williamson (22.6 PPG, Wooden Award winner), R.J. Barrett (22.6 PPG) and Cam Reddish (13.5 PPG). The Devils also swept Virginia, the 2019 national champions, justifying their inclusion. They couldn't hit their 3s (30.6%) but they had everything else. Because when they were healthy, they were dominant.

Record: 29-4 (16-0 Conference USA)

Accomplishments: Conference USA champion

We'll never know if Kenyon Martin (18.9 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 3.5 BPG) & Co. could have won the national championship. Prior to his season-ending leg injury in the conference tournament, however, the Bearcats were a dominant force that finished undefeated in C-USA action. They held their opponents to 61.8 points per game, the 16th-best mark in the country, and also finished third in adjusted offensive efficiency.

Record: 35-5 (16-2 Big East)

Accomplishments: National champion, Big East champion

Kris Jenkins' buzzer-beater in the national championship is the defining moment of this team's run to its school's second ever national title. The 2017-18 squad was a juggernaut, but this group is a close second among Jay Wright's best teams. Josh Hart (15.5 PPG) and five other players on this team, including a young Jalen Brunson, reached the NBA. In the Final Four, the Wildcats beat Buddy Hield and Oklahoma by a whopping 44 points. They also finished top-five in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency.

Record: 35-5 (14-4 Big East)

Accomplishments: National champion (vacated), Big East champion, Big East tournament champion

In the eyes of the NCAA, this season never happened. But vacated wins won't change what we all witnessed: a team that imposed its will on both ends of the floor. Russ Smith (18.7 PPG, 2.1 SPG) was a two-way star. Peyton Siva (10.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 2.3 SPG) was a capable leader. The Cardinals, who had the best defense in America, ended the year on a 16-game win streak.

Record: 35-3 (16-2 ACC)

Accomplishments: National champion, ACC champion

A year after becoming the first top seed to suffer a loss to a 16-seed in the NCAA tournament, the Hoos finally reached their dream and won a national title. This is one of the top defensive teams on this list. The Cavaliers held their opponents to 46.1 PPG, the top mark in the country that season. They also shot 39.5% from the 3-point line, eighth in America. Kyle Guy (15.4 PPG) and five other players on this roster made it to the NBA.

Record: 28-3 (17-1 Big 12)

Accomplishments: Big 12 champion

We will never know what would have happened in the 2020 NCAA tournament, which was canceled due to the pandemic. Multiple teams were vying for the top overall seed before the shutdown, but Kansas easily seemed to have an edge over them all. Devon Dotson (18.1 PPG) and Udoka Azubuike (13.7 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 2.6 BPG) led a group that was even better than the Kansas team that won the national title two years later. These Jayhawks held their opponents to just 60.7 PPG, a top-10 mark in America, and ended the season on a 15-game winning streak.

Record: 34-6 (14-4 Big 12)

Accomplishments: National champion, Big 12 champion, Big 12 tournament champion

Ochai Agbaji (18.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG) and the Jayhawks entered halftime in the national championship game against North Carolina with a double-digit deficit. But something happened in the locker room, and Kansas stormed back in the second half. Bill Self's crew had legit depth, which was critical in that game. How good was this squad? Jalen Wilson (Associated Press first team All-American the next season) was the fourth-leading scorer for the Jayhawks, who collectively connected on 54% of their shots inside the arc that season.