Top-25 senior Aiden Sherrell committed to Alabama on Tuesday, giving Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide their fourth top-25 recruit in the last four classes.

Alabama was long considered the favorite for Sherrell, who also had Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas and Michigan State on his final list.

"Their fast-play style, shooting a lot of 3s and defense fit my game," Sherrell told ESPN. "They evaluated my game and said they can run offense through me, play pick-and-pop or roll down low."

Sherrell developed a strong relationship with Oats and the Crimson Tide staff.

"He has had a great impact at Alabama," he said of Oats. "Coach Preston Murphy and I get along real well. The guys on the team are super cool."

While NIL wasn't the deciding factor in Sherrell's commitment, his brother said Alabama's potential in that area played a role.

"All the teams in his final list were strong in NIL," Austin Sherrell said. "Alabama has shown growth in NIL. The decision was not solely on NIL. [It was] the fit and opportunity."

A 6-foot-10 center from Detroit who attends Prolific Prep (California), Sherrell is ranked No. 21 in the ESPN 100 for the 2024 class. He's the No. 4 center in the country.

Sherrell was dominant on the high school circuit last season with Hillcrest Prep (Arizona), averaging 18.8 points and 9.3 rebounds in the Overtime Elite league. He followed that up on the Nike EYBL circuit by putting up 13.0 points and 5.2 rebounds with Vegas Elite.

He is one of the most mobile and skilled big men in high school basketball. His versatility is his calling card, with his ability to play facing up on offense as a 3-point threat or straight-line driver. Sherrell has a variety of post moves, including a jump hook, drop step and reverse pivot. Defensively, his ability to hedge ball screens away from the basket and or play in drop coverage should give Alabama flexibility on the defensive end.

Sherrell is Alabama's first commitment in the 2024 class, but the Crimson Tide are involved with a number of highly-ranked prospects. Atop that list is top-10 senior Derrion Reid, who cut his list to Alabama, Florida State and Georgia on Monday and plays at Prolific Prep with Sherrell.

"We are on the same team in practice and we dominate," Sherrell said. "I tell him in practice, let's go to college together and do the same thing."