The 2023-24 NCAA men's basketball season promises to be an exciting and highly competitive showcase of talent and skill. With powerhouse teams reloading and emerging programs on the rise, basketball fans can anticipate a season filled with intense rivalries and thrilling matchups. Eyes will be on favorites like Duke Blue Devils, Kansas Jayhawks, Purdue Boilermakers, Michigan State Spartans and UConn Huskies as they vie for supremacy. The incoming freshmen class, featuring potential future NBA stars, adds an intriguing element, as we eagerly anticipate their impact on the collegiate stage.

Additionally, keep an eye on evolving playing styles and strategies, including the utilization of advanced analytics and three-point shooting. The race for conference titles and coveted NCAA tournament spots will undoubtedly bring intense drama, making this season one to remember for both casual fans and diehard enthusiasts.

Every year there are certain things I look for that play an important role in college basketball. This year, here are 12 questions that intrigue me as we head into the 2023-24 season.

1. Will the Big East make a splash as a power league with defending champions UConn, a highly regarded Marquette team along with impact hires like Rick Pitino at St. John's Red Storm, Ed Cooley at Georgetown, and Kim English at Providence?

2. Will this be the year that Matt Painter and Purdue led by superstar center 7-4 Zach Edey finally make a major impact in March Madness?

3. Are the UConn Huskies with coach Danny Hurley going to be a legitimate contender to go back-to-back for the national championship?

4. How strong will the North Carolina Tar Heels, led by preseason All American Armando Bacot, be in the third year of Hubert Davis's tenure as their leader?

5. Will St John's under the leadership of Hall of Fame mentor Rick Pitino get back to the glory days of Lou Carnesecca and have Madison Square Garden rocking?

6. How will Kelvin Sampson and Houston do as they make their debut in the Big 12 Conference?

7. How big a step will Kenny Payne's Louisville Cardinals squad make this season?

8. How successful will this year's Kentucky Wildcats team be especially during the postseason?

9. Mick Cronin has been a winner at UCLA Bruins. Will that continue this year with a roster that has changed big time?

10. Which league has grown stronger in men's basketball by conference realignment?

11. Is this the year the Big Ten gets its first title since 2000?

12. Nearly 100 schools made a foreign tour this summer, how much is for the experience and team building or for opening doors to overseas recruiting?