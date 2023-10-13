Open Extended Reactions

The 2023-24 men's college basketball season begins Nov. 6 with a full day's slate of games.

As practices ramp up, media days take place and rosters are set, ESPN will make sure you are prepared with everything you need to know.

The new season will culminate with the national championship taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on April 8.

Can reigning champion UConn orchestrate a repeat -- something that has yet to be done since Florida in 2006 and 2007 -- with a different looking squad? Or will we see a battle between the Way-Too-Early top two teams, Kansas and Duke? Will reigning Wooden Award winner Zach Edey take the trophy home again? What will the sport look like without Jim Boeheim, Mike Brey and Bob Huggins? Will we see Bronny James suit up for USC this season?

These and more are among the pressing questions ESPN's team of experts will be attempting to answer in the buildup to tipoff -- and until the national championship game.

Last updated: October 13, 2023

National coverage

Conference coverage

New faces in new places

Keeping track of all the player departures, transfers and additions, as well as coaching changes ahead of the new season.

By the numbers

Stats-based theories about the new season.

Throwbacks

Remembering the best of men's college basketball history.

The 2024 NBA draft

The storylines that will affect who we see in an NBA jersey -- whether in one year or two.

Recruiting buzz

As the early signing period approaches, get to know the future college stars and how they've done after a busy summer.