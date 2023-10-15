Open Extended Reactions

Top-30 guard Jase Richardson, the son of former NBA veteran and national champion Jason Richardson, announced Sunday he plans to follow in his father's footsteps by committing to Michigan State over Alabama and Cincinnati.

Richardson is the third ESPN 100 commitment for the Spartans in the 2024 class.

"From the moment I stepped on campus for my official visit there was a real connection with the players and coaches. It felt like family," he told ESPN. "I remember my first visit to Michigan State, I was 7 years old. It was my dad's reunion on winning the national championship."

Richardson will be coached by longtime Spartans coach Tom Izzo, who also coached Jason Richardson, who helped MSU win its last national championship in 2000. Izzo and the family have maintained a strong relationship throughout the process.

"Coach Izzo is a genuine person," Richardson said. "He tells you what you need to hear. He keeps it real. We have built a connection and trust. More importantly, he told me if my dad did not play at Michigan State, he would still recruit me and want me. That meant a lot to me.

"He would tell me stories about my dad. He told me he broke two shooting machines in one season because he used them so much. He said my dad still owes him a shooting machine."

After helping lead Michigan State to the title in 2000, Jason Richardson was picked fifth overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2001 NBA draft. He spent 14 seasons in the NBA for five different franchises, averaging double figures in scoring in all but one season and winning back-to-back NBA Slam Dunk Contests in 2002 and 2003.

A 6-foot-3 guard from Christopher Columbus High School (Florida), Jase Richardson is ranked No. 28 in the ESPN 100 for 2024 -- the No. 6 point guard in the country. He averaged 16.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the PG Elite grassroots program on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer.

Richardson has strong playmaking ability, striking a balance between scoring and distributing. He can move without the ball to free himself and create shots for himself when needed. In the summer, Richardson owned one of the highest assist-turnover ratios (3.24) in the class. He plays under control and his usage will increase as he grows as a 3-point shooter. He displays a burst of speed to finish in transition as well as off penetration in the half court. The next step for him will be becoming a committed defender.

He joins fellow ESPN 100 prospects Kur Teng (No. 39) and Jesse McCullough (No. 98) in Michigan State's 2024 class. The Spartans ranked in the preseason top five for the upcoming season but could lose guards Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard after this season, while Jaden Akins could look to the NBA. Richardson and Jeremy Fears, who was ranked No. 27 in the 2023 class, will help fill their shoes.

"The atmosphere of the program is amazing, and they are totally invested in the program. The student body and the players love it there," Richardson said. "My [visit] host, Jeremy Fears, and I could make a dangerous backcourt along with Kur Teng. I am also excited to play with Jesse McCullough. He brings us depth and can shoot the 3-ball."