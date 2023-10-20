Check out the top moments from Bronny James as he commits to play at USC. (1:35)

Open Extended Reactions

Months after suffering cardiac arrest during a team workout Bronny James has not yet returned to practice with the USC Trojans men's basketball team. But that didn't stop the four-star recruit and son of NBA legend LeBron James from celebrating with his teammates and enjoying "Trojan HoopLA," the school's version of Midnight Madness, on Thursday night.

The home crowd cheered as James walked onto the court and did the Dougie ("Teach Me How to Dougie") dance. His teammates clapped in the background.

Bronny James 🤝 Trojan Family pic.twitter.com/JRrLAVD7Rl — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) October 20, 2023

Although James did not play with the team at the event, his appearance was another sign that he's progressing toward his goal of returning to the court. Last month, his father told reporters that the 19-year-old intends to play for USC this season after undergoing successful surgery following his cardiac incident in July.

Prior to his medical scare, James was listed as a projected first-round pick in ESPN's 2024 NBA mock draft, and his father openly discussed the possibility of playing with his son at the next level. The younger James is a strong, versatile young guard who can defend multiple positions and hit 3-pointers. USC men's basketball coach Andy Enfield noticed his savvy approach to the game when he first recruited him.

James isn't quite back yet. But it's good to see him dancing and having a good time following a terrifying moment in his life.