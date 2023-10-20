Open Extended Reactions

Duke men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer has agreed to a six-year contract extension that will take him through the 2028-29 season, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Scheyer's new deal comes on the heels of a No. 2 ranking in the preseason Associated Press poll and a debut season as coach that included an ACC tournament championship and a 27-9 record.

Scheyer, 36, replaced the legendary Mike Krzyzewski, whose retirement cleared the way for Scheyer's promotion to head coach in 2022.

Duke, which has had back-to-back No. 1 national recruiting classes under Scheyer, is hosting the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2024, forward Cooper Flagg of Maine, this weekend in Durham.

Scheyer is the only person to win the ACC tournament as both a coach and player. He was an All-American guard for Krzyzewski, winning a national title in 2010 and ultimately spending eight seasons as an assistant before being promoted.