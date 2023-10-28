West Virginia forward Akok Akok was transported to a local hospital after he collapsed during the Mountaineers' 85-78 win over George Mason in a charity exhibition on Friday night at WVU Coliseum, according to the school.

"Akok Akok suffered a medical emergency during the second half of tonight's charity exhibition game," the school posted on the social media platform X. "He was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for further observation. More information will be provided when available."

Akok, who started his career at Cincinnati and played for Georgetown last season, collapsed while he was waiting with his teammates for the game to continue after an offensive foul call against the Patriots at the 15:56 mark of the second half. West Virginia medical personnel rushed toward him as he was lying on the court.

Akok was moving on the ground but seemed disoriented as he tried to get back up, prompting West Virginia medical personnel to stop him. The crowd at WVU Coliseum was silent while Akok was treated and placed on a stretcher.

West Virginia begins its first season without Bob Huggins on the sideline since 2006. Josh Eilert, an assistant under Huggins last season, is now the interim head coach. Huggins attended Friday night's exhibition.

Proceeds from the West Virginia-George Mason exhibition matchup will go toward WVU Medicine Children's Hospital.