West Virginia forward Akok Akok, who suffered what the school called a medical emergency during a charity exhibition Friday, is out of the hospital and recovering at home in Morgantown, West Virginia, according to the school.

Akok will "continue to be monitored and evaluated by our medical team," the program said on X.

He collapsed while he was waiting with his teammates for the game against George Mason to continue after an offensive foul call against the Patriots at the 15:56 mark of the second half. West Virginia medical personnel rushed toward him as he was lying on the court.

Akok was moving on the ground but seemed disoriented as he tried to get back up, prompting West Virginia medical personnel to stop him. The crowd at WVU Coliseum fell silent while Akok was treated and placed on a stretcher.

West Virginia interim coach Josh Eilert said on his radio show after the game Friday that Akok was "stable. He's talking. He's in a good place."

Akok started his career at UConn and played for Georgetown last season before transferring to West Virginia.

Proceeds from the West Virginia-George Mason exhibition matchup, which was resumed, will go toward WVU Medicine Children's Hospital. The Mountaineers won 85-78.

Information from ESPN's Myron Medcalf was used in this report.