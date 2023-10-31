Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest over the weekend, coach Jerome Tang announced Monday.

Tomlin was arrested early Sunday morning for "disorderly conduct; brawling or fighting" at Tubby's Sports Bar and released on $750 bond, according to the Riley County Police Department arrest report.

"I have indefinitely suspended Nae'Qwan Tomlin for not living up to the expectations we require of our players," Tang said in a statement. "Although he is not with the team, he is still part of our family, and we will do what [we] can to support him as he moves through this process."

A 6-foot-10 forward from New York, Tomlin started 36 games last season for Kansas State, averaging 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds. He was a key factor in the Wildcats' run to the Elite Eight, scoring in double figures in all four NCAA tournament games and averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.

Kansas State opens its season against USC on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas, although the Wildcats also have an exhibition game against Emporia State on Wednesday.

Without Tomlin, expect Tang to rely more heavily on Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma. He could also go smaller and use Samford transfer Ques Glover in a three-guard lineup.