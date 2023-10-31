Open Extended Reactions

Jacob Wilkins, the son of Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, committed to play at Georgia, his father's alma mater, on Tuesday.

Wilkins, a 6-foot-8 power forward from Grayson High School in Grayson, Georgia, is the No. 57-ranked prospect in the ESPN 60 for the Class of 2025. He is the No. 11 power forward prospect and No. 4 player in the state in his class.

The four-star prospect chose the Bulldogs over Virginia. He is expected to wear his father's No. 21 jersey, which Georgia retired in 1991.

"I just feel at home," Jacob said, while announcing his decision on YouTube on Tuesday. "I trust everyone there. I come in there with a last name, but I know I'll make my own name going there. Not just being the son of Dominique Wilkins but Jacob Wilkins."

Dominique played for the Bulldogs from 1979 to 1982, averaging 21.6 points and 7.5 rebounds during his college career and winning SEC Player of the Year in 1981. He was the No. 3 pick in the 1982 NBA draft and was a nine-time All-Star. Known as the "Human Highlight Reel," Dominique was a two-time winner of the NBA's slam dunk contest.

Jacob's cousin, Damien, played for Georgia from 2002-04, averaging 12.6 points and 5.4 rebounds during his career.

Jacob's decision comes less than a week after second-year Georgia coach Mike White landed forward Asa Newell, who is just the second five-star prospect to commit to the Bulldogs since the ESPN recruiting database began in 2007.

Newell, a 6-foot-9 power forward at Montverde Academy in Florida, is ranked the No. 2 player at his position and No. 11 overall in the ESPN 100 for 2024. He chose the Bulldogs over Gonzaga, Alabama and Texas. He grew up in Athens, Georgia, and his younger brother, Jaden, is a walk-on for the Georgia men's basketball team.