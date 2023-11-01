MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin freshman forward Gus Yalden is taking a temporary leave of absence from the team to deal with a family matter, coach Greg Gard said Wednesday in a release.

Yalden will remain in school and continue receiving student-athlete services and support, but he won't participate in team-related activities at this time.

"We are in full support of Gus and will always be here for him and his family," Gard said. "Gus is part of the Wisconsin basketball family and even though he won't be on the court with us right now, we'll always do everything we can to help him. We look forward to his return."

Wisconsin opens the season Monday by hosting Arkansas State.