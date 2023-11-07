Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr. channel their inner splash bros as they drop a combined 32 points in the first half for the Jayhawks. (1:32)

USC freshman guard Isaiah Collier was as advertised. The nation's No. 1 recruit scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half of the No. 21 Trojans' 82-69 win over Kansas State in a Hall of Fame series game at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena Monday night. Collier made seven of nine shots, and added three rebounds and a game-high six assists. He has six turnovers, though, and fouled out with 4:50 to play.

"Definitely great to get my feet wet with the college game," Collier said. "So, I mean, I learned a lot tonight, as far as the crowd and just staying engaged in the game."

The Trojans limited the Wildcats, coming off an Elite 8 run, to 31.0% shooting from the field, 24.2% from beyond the three-point arc. Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma, a transfer from Creighton, was 0-5 from 3-point land while North Texas transfer Tylor Perry, who shot 41.3% from three-point territory over the last two seasons, to just 4-12 from the arc. He led Kansas State with 22 points.

USC freshman Bronny James, who suffered a cardiac arrest incident over the summer, traveled with the Trojans but watched the game from the bench in sweats. He did not participate in warmups and his father LeBron James said in Miami his son would undergo a checkup later this month and, if cleared, would start practicing with the Trojans in anticipation of playing this season. -- Paul Gutierrez

N'Faly Dante and momentum from last season in Oregon's win

The former five-star recruit finally enjoyed a true breakout campaign last season, averaging 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds, both career-highs. He took his game to a different level down the stretch of 2022-23, putting up 14.3 points and 12.2 rebounds in his final six healthy games, including five double-doubles. In Monday's 2023-24 season-opening win over Georgia, it was more of the same for Dante. The center finished with 16 points and 21 rebounds and was completely dominant in the paint and on the glass. Oregon has really struggled in nonconference play the last two seasons, so Monday was a step in the right direction. -- Jeff Borzello

The bigs will run amok again in 2024 (and 2025 and 2026....)

As my perceptive colleague Mr. Borzello has indicated, Dante recorded a mighty outing for Oregon against Georgia in the 2023-24 season's first D-I vs. D-I game. Dante's lead was soon followed by the usual suspects in the paint: Zach Edey, Armando Bacot and Hunter Dickinson all rampaged against somewhat overmatched competition. By now we're accustomed to seeing dominant big men filling box scores and All-American teams. But it's worth recalling how this picture has shifted.

The NBA was still using multiple first-round picks per year on college players that don't shoot 3s as recently as six years ago. Not so much anymore, though the occasional Dereck Lively or Jalen Duren do still occur. The common denominator there, and with others like Mark Williams, Day'Ron Sharpe and Isaiah Jackson, has been an average age under 20. Conversely, veterans in the paint like Edey (21 years old), Dante (22), Dickinson (who does shoot 3s and turns 23 this month) and Bacot (coming up on 24) stick around the college game and wreak some wonderful havoc. -- John Gasaway

The breakout buzz on Wooga Poplar is real

Throughout the offseason, there was steady buzz coming out of Coral Gables surrounding the potential emergence of Miami junior guard Wooga Poplar. Coach Jim Larrañaga seemed to confirm that at ACC Media Day, telling ESPN that Poplar "looks like a pro. He looks like a first-round draft choice ... He's in for a big year."

While it's only one game, Poplar is proving the offseason reports right. He led the Hurricanes to a 101-60 victory over NJIT, scoring 21 points and going 5-for-9 from 3-point range. With ACC Player of the Year Isaiah Wong leaving last spring, Larrañaga needs someone to step up and fill his shoes on the perimeter. Poplar looks like he will be that guy. -- Borzello

North Carolina has some work to do to avoid a repeat of last season

The Tar Heels entered their season opener determined to put last season's historic miss -- they were the first preseason No. 1 team to miss the NCAA tournament -- and they struggled. Early in their eventual 86-70 win over Radford Monday night, UNC needed a late second-half push to pull away after the Highlanders cut the lead to 56-55 with 14:56 to play.

I don't know how much you can take from that shaky start in a season opener. But Radford's backcourt of Kenyon Giles, Bryan Antoine and DaQuan Smith combined to score 49 points, getting to the lane with ease before UNC figured out how to clamp down. Against more talented teams, those gaps will be costly -- UNC's opponents made 48.4% of their shots inside the arc last year -- if Hubert Davis doesn't work it out. -- Myron Medcalf