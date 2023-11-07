Open Extended Reactions

Twenty inches.

That was the height difference for Monday's opening tipoff between the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers and the Samford Bulldogs.

On one side was the Boilermakers' 7-foot-4 center and reigning Wooden Award winner Zach Edey. Going against him in the center circle? Samford guard Dallas Graziani, who stands just 5-foot-8.

It went as you might expect.

In case you were wondering, @zach_edey won that jump ball. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8PPeSCZsP0 — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) November 6, 2023

While Edey would have likely won the tip regardless of whether he had advance notice of his jump ball opponent, Samford head coach Bucky McMillan did tip his hand last week, saying in a video on social media that he was going with Graziani on Monday.

"Every game is going to start with a jump ball," McMillan said. "Some say to win that jump ball, you gotta have height. I disagree. It's not about height; it's about heart."

"We're playing against 7-4 All-American candidate Zach Edey. Some say 7-4, some say 7-10. We've got a secret weapon for that jump ball. His name is Dallas Graziani. We've got some intense training we'll be doing over the next five days to show you how big Dallas Graziani at 5-7 -- Dallas Graziani, at 5-7½ -- is going to win that jump ball ... See you at the jump circle, big Zach."

The opening tip marked the end of the suspense for Edey and Purdue. The Boilermakers cruised to a 98-45 win over the Bulldogs as Edey finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks.