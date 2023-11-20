Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Bronny James warmed up with his USC teammates before a game for the first time this season after suffering a cardiac arrest in July during a team workout.

James has yet to make his collegiate debut. After his cardiac arrest, he underwent successful surgery to repair what his family referred to as a likely congenital heart defect.

"It's awesome having him back and on the team with us and participating with us," USC guard Kobe Johnson said after the Trojans beat Brown, 81-70. "We want him back as soon as possible, but we want him to be as healthy as possible when he comes back. Every day we pray that he keeps getting better and hopefully sometime this year he's able to get on the floor with us."

Bronny James warmed up with his USC teammates before a game for the first time this season on Sunday. AP Photo/Ryan Sun

James has done some individual work before games but hadn't been on the court warming up with his teammates before Sunday's game.

"It was great. He went through warmups with the team. He's a big part of our program and our team. He's a terrific teammate," USC coach Andy Enfield said. "We look forward to hopefully one day getting him back on the court, but when that day is, that's not my decision. We're going to be patient and go through the process."

On Nov. 6, James' father, LeBron, told reporters that if his son passed a medical examination later this month, he would return to practice with the intention of appearing in game action this season.

James played his high school career at Sierra Canyon, just north of Los Angeles, and is a freshman guard for the Trojans.

