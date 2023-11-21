Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- UConn star freshman Stephon Castle is targeting the Huskies' Dec. 1 game at Kansas to return from his knee injury, he told ESPN's Myron Medcalf on Monday.

He also said his rehab has gone "quicker than expected."

Castle hasn't played since UConn's win over Stonehill on Nov. 11, with coach Dan Hurley saying he underwent a minor procedure and would miss a few weeks.

After Monday's Empire Classic championship game against Texas, UConn heads home for two games against Manhattan and New Hampshire before facing Kansas on the road and returning to New York for the Jimmy V Classic against North Carolina on Dec. 5. The Huskies also travel to Seattle for a game against Gonzaga on Dec. 15 before Big East play.

A 6-foot-6 guard from Covington, Georgia, Castle was ranked No. 12 in the ESPN 100 coming out of high school and is No. 9 ESPN's 2024 NBA draft rankings.

He had 12 points and five rebounds against Northern Arizona in the season opener and followed that up with 17 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists against Stonehill.

In Castle's place, UConn has inserted fellow freshman Solomon Ball into the starting lineup. He has averaged 9.5 points in his two starts.