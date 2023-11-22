Marquette's Oso Ighodaro rejects back-to-back shots with authority against the Jayhawks. (0:31)

Open Extended Reactions

HONOLULU -- Oso Ighodaro had 21 points and nine rebounds as No. 4 Marquette routed No. 1 Kansas 73-59 on Tuesday night in the Maui Invitational semifinals.

The early-season clash of top-five teams with national title hopes ended up being one-sided. The Golden Eagles (5-0) led for all but 22 seconds and were up by 17 with about seven minutes to play.

Ighodaro shot 9-of-15 from the field and scored 14 points in the second half. Chase Ross added 12 points and six rebounds, and Kam Jones scored 10.

Kevin McCullar Jr. had 24 points and eight rebounds to pace the Jayhawks (4-1). Preseason All-America center Hunter Dickinson was held to 13 points and eight boards. He entered averaging 24.3 points and 12 rebounds per game.

Marquette outscored Kansas 46-26 in the paint and scored 20 points off 18 Jayhawks turnovers.

Marquette improved to 3-11 against top-ranked teams with its first victory since beating Villanova 74-72 at home in January 2017.

Kansas was seeking a 5-0 start for the second straight year.

Marquette held a 38-28 lead at halftime.