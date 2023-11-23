Zach Edey puts up a remarkable 28-point, 15-rebound double-double in No. 2 Purdue's win vs. No. 4 Marquette. (1:38)

HONOLULU -- Zach Edey had 28 points and 15 rebounds and carried No. 2 Purdue to a 78-75 win over No. 4 Marquette in the championship game of the Maui Invitational on Wednesday.

The early-season matchup of undefeated teams in a tournament stacked with five teams ranked among the top 11 nationally did not disappoint.

Edey, the reigning national player of the year, shot 11-of-19 from the field and led the Boilermakers (6-0) to their first Maui Invitational title.

Purdue led by as many as 15 points early in the second half. Marquette chipped away and pulled within 76-75 on a basket by Oso Ighodaro with less than a minute to play, but Edey gave his team some breathing room with a right-handed putback of Braden Smith's missed layup for a 78-75 lead with 18 seconds remaining.

Marquette had two chances to tie it, but 3-point attempts by Tyler Kolek and Kam Jones in the closing seconds failed to drop.

Marquette was attempting to become the first team to record wins over the No. 1- and No. 2-ranked teams in the country in back-to-back games since Loyola Chicago defeated No. 2 Duke, followed by a victory over No. 1 Cincinnati, in the 1963 Final Four. The Golden Eagles' win over No. 1 Kansas on Tuesday was their third over a top-ranked team in program history.

Smith scored 18 points and Fletcher Loyer added 10 for Purdue.

Kolek had 22 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists, and Kam Jones added 17 points and five assists for the Golden Eagles (5-1).

Lance Jones hit a desperation heave from three-quarters the length of the court at the first-half buzzer to give Purdue a 45-33 lead at the break.

It was the second straight year that the teams faced off. Purdue posted a 75-70 win over Marquette last season.

Purdue is all but certain to move to No. 1 by virtue of its three wins over teams ranked in the top 11, including No. 7 Tennessee on Tuesday. It would be the Boilermakers' first time atop the AP poll since Feb. 20, 1978

UP NEXT

Purdue: Hosts Texas Southern on Tuesday in the second meeting between the schools.

Marquette: Will face Southern at home on Tuesday before playing at in-state rival Wisconsin on Dec. 2.