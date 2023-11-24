Tramon Mark leaves the game on a stretcher after a hard fall late in the fourth quarter. (0:32)

Arkansas guard Tramon Mark was stretchered off the court after taking a hard fall late in Friday's game against North Carolina.

Mark was injured with 1:12 remaining in the game. He stayed on the floor for several minutes following his fall after an off-balance layup before being lifted onto a stretcher.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said in his postgame news conference Mark was being checked for a back injury but noted he did not have much more information on his player's health.

Mark scored 34 points as No. 20 Arkansas lost 87-72 to No. 14 North Carolina in the third-place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis. He joined the Tar Heels' RJ Davis (30), Villanova's Eric Dixon (34) and Memphis' David Jones (36) as 30-point scorers in the tournament.

A Houston transfer, Mark was 13-of-17 from the field, 4-of-6 behind the arc and 4-of-7 at the free throw line to top his previous career high of 26 points during a second-round matchup with Auburn in the 2023 NCAA tournament.

