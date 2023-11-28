SCNext Top 25: Updated boys' high school basketball rankings

Open Extended Reactions

Behind an impressive 4-0 start, No. 1 recruit Cooper Flagg and Montverde Academy stay atop the rankings this week.

Not far behind is Link Academy (Branson, Mo.), led by No. 4 recruit and Texas recruit Tre Johnson and Kansas commit Labaron Philon (No. 35). The Lions are off to a 6-0 start in the early season.

Elsewhere, Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) and Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah) climb into the top 10 while Red Rock Academy (Las Vegas) and powerhouse Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) land in the top 25 for the first time this season.

There was plenty of movement this week in the rankings so get the full update on the ESPN High School Boys' Basketball Top 25 for the week of Nov. 27, 2024 below.

1. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 4-0

2. Link Academy (Mo.) 6-0

3. Columbus (Fla.) 2-1

4. Prolific Prep (Calif.) 8-1

5. IMG Academy (Fla.) 1-0

6. Long Island Luthern (N.Y.) 0-0

7. Paul VI (Va.) 0-0

8. La Lumiere (Ind.) 5-0

9. Combine Academy (N.C.) 9-0

10. Wasatch Academy (Utah) 3-2

11. AZ Compass (Ariz.) 7-1

12. Bishop O'Connell (Va.) 1-0

13. John Marshall (Virg.) 0-0

14. Gonzaga HS College (Washington D.C.) 0-0

15. Archbishop Stepniac (N.Y.) 0-0

16. Brewster Academy (N.H.) 4-0

17. Grayson (Ga.) 6-0

18. Dream City Christian (Ariz.) 5-1

19. Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) 4-0

20. St. John Bosco (Calif.) 1-0

21. Myers Park (N.C.) 0-1

22. Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) 0-0

23. Lake Travis (Texas) 8-0

24. Red Rock Academy (Nev.) 7-0

25. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) 7-0