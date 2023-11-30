Open Extended Reactions

Charleston Southern men's basketball coach Barclay Radebaugh stepped down from his position amid his 19th season at the helm, the school said Thursday.

In a statement, athletic director Jeff Barber said it was a mutual decision.

The Buccaneers dropped to 2-5 on the season after Tuesday's 81-52 loss to The Citadel. They've yet to defeat a Division I opponent this season.

"I am asking all our fans to keep supporting our coaches and our 2023-24 team. We appreciate what you do for us. You make a difference," Radebaugh said in a statement. "Our team and coaches need your continued support and attendance at our games. Change in leadership in athletics is never easy. It affects so many people. I am thankful for the kindness and professionalism given to me by Jeff and President Faulkner. Our conversations the morning after our Citadel game were honest, professional and considerate towards Hope and I.

"Our team and CSU community have been a huge part of our life for nearly two decades. Our kids grew up with the Buc Dome as their second home. We have thousands of great memories and experiences in the Buc Dome that will last a lifetime."

Radebaugh took over at Charleston Southern in 2005 after nearly 20 years as an assistant coach at six different D-I schools. He guided the Buccaneers to Big South conference championships in 2013 and '15, receiving bids to the NIT both seasons. They also participated in the CIT in 2019, and beat Florida Atlantic in the first round.

They struggled mightily in recent years, however, going just 19-64 overall and 8-43 in conference play over the last three seasons.

Associate head coach Saah Nimley, who played for Radebaugh and then joined his staff in 2019, will serve as the interim head coach for the rest of the season.