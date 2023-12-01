How to watch Jimmy V Classic 2023: Teams, game times, more

Open Extended Reactions

It's time for the 2023 Jimmy V Classic! College basketball fans can honor the lasting legacy of Jim Valvano by enjoying five marvelous matchups at Madison Square Garden.

When is the 2023 men's Jimmy V Classic? Who is in it? How can I watch?

The men's Jimmy V Classic will take place Tuesday. It will feature two games: the North Carolina Tar Heels vs. the UConn Huskies (6:30 p.m. ET) and the Florida Atlantic Owls vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini (9 p.m. ET). Both games will air on ESPN.

When is the women's Jimmy V Classic? Who is in it? How can I watch?

The women's Jimmy V Classic will take place Sunday. It will feature three games: the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. the Duke Blue Devils (1 p.m. ET), the UConn Huskies vs. the Texas Longhorns (3 p.m. ET), and the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. the Tennessee Volunteers (5 p.m. ET). The first two games will air on ABC and the third will be on ESPN.

What is the Jimmy V Classic?

The Jimmy V Classic, named for legendary college basketball coach Jim Valvano, annually raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The men's classic began in 1995 and is in its 29th year -- 20th at Madison Square Garden. The women's event debuted in 2002. Both are part of ESPN's V Week initiative, which uses platforms to talk to sports fans about the importance of cancer research. To date, ESPN has helped raise nearly $200 million for the V Foundation. In 2022, V Week helped raise a record-breaking $14.4 million.

