UNLV's basketball game at Dayton will not be played Wednesday night because of a mass shooting earlier in the day at the Las Vegas school.

"Further information will be released when available," Dayton posted on X. "We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers."

Alerts went out across the UNLV campus after callers reported an active shooter to police at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, said Adam Garcia, a university police official. He said officers found and "engaged" a suspect, who is now dead. It was not immediately clear how the suspect died.

Multiple people were shot, and at least three victims were taken to hospitals, according to police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.