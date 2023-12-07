Open Extended Reactions

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Texas Tech senior forward Devan Cambridge will miss the rest of the college basketball season because of a knee injury.

Cambridge got hurt in the Red Raiders' 87-58 victory over Omaha on Wednesday night. While not getting into other details about the injury, the school announced Thursday that the transfer from Arizona State will miss the rest of this season.

"Devan has been a tremendous person and teammate since he arrived," Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland said. "It's a devastating injury for him and our program. He is still going to make a significant impact on our team this year through his leadership."

Cambridge started Texas Tech's first eight games, averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while playing 26 minutes a game. He shot 52.7% from the field (29-of-55). He scored nine points against Omaha before getting hurt with 9½ minutes left in the game.

He began his college career with three seasons at Auburn, then went to Arizona State last season to play with his brother. Cambridge averaged 9.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while starting 35 games for the Sun Devils.

If he chooses to do so, Cambridge would be eligible to file for a medical hardship waiver through the Big 12 to return for another season .