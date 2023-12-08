Open Extended Reactions

Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin entered the transfer portal on Friday, two days after being dismissed from the Wildcats.

Tomlin is expected to graduate next week and will be eligible to play immediately after enrolling at his next school because he hasn't suited up for Kansas State this season.

He was suspended indefinitely in late October following an arrest for "disorderly conduct; brawling or fighting" at Tubby's Sports Bar in Manhattan, Kansas. The Topeka Capital-Journal reported Tomlin had been granted diversion in the case.

On Wednesday, however, athletic director Gene Taylor announced that Tomlin had been dismissed from the team.

"I have been monitoring this situation and overseeing Nae'Qwan's suspension with Coach [Jerome] Tang's involvement," Taylor said in a statement. "While we cannot share the specifics that have led to this outcome due to the reasons stated above, K-State Athletics can now share that Nae'Qwan Tomlin will no longer be able to continue with the K-State men's basketball team.

"This decision was not made lightly by me, but it is the decision warranted by the circumstances that brought it to bear."

University president Richard Linton released a follow-up statement on Friday, addressing some of the decision-making process behind Tomlin's dismissal.

"The NCAA Board of Governors has required each member institution to adopt a 'serious misconduct policy' covering a number of potential allegations, including Title IX," Linton said. "Under the university's serious misconduct policy, the university president is involved in collaboration with the athletic director and head coach when making a final decision concerning a student-athlete's conduct and team membership.

"The decision to release Nae'Qwan from the men's basketball team was made in full compliance with all applicable policies. When decisions like this are made, a range of factors are considered, including the entire history of a student athlete's behavior.

"The reporting that this decision was made solely due to an incident at a bar in Aggieville is not accurate."

Tomlin started 36 games last season for Kansas State, averaging 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds. He was a key factor in the Wildcats' run to the Elite Eight, scoring in double figures in all four NCAA tournament games and averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.