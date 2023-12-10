USC basketball coach Andy Enfield discusses Bronny James' return to the court after the freshman guard suffered cardiac arrest over the summer. (1:47)

LOS ANGELES -- USC freshman Bronny James will make his collegiate debut against Long Beach State on Sunday as expected, less than five months after he suffered cardiac arrest.

USC made it official Sunday morning by announcing that James is available to play. James went through his first two full-contact practices Thursday and Friday before the freshman guard and USC's medical staff determined he can return to action.

James, the eldest son of LeBron James, was cleared by doctors to return to basketball on Nov. 30. James, 19, was hospitalized for three days in Los Angeles after suffering cardiac arrest during a USC practice on July 24. He underwent a procedure to treat a congenital heart defect.

Trojans coach Andy Enfield said James will come off the bench and play under a minutes restriction.

"It's just going to be a feel for how the game's going, how he's playing, how he feels physically," Enfield said last week. "[Sunday will] be very emotional for him as well as his teammates. But as the game progresses, I think he'll settle in, and we'll just play it half by half and see where he is."