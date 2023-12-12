SCNext Top 25: Updated boys' high school basketball rankings

Open Extended Reactions

No. 1 Montverde Academy passed another big test in the early season by going 2-0 in the Nike EYBL Showcase in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The Eagles opened with a 71-59 win over No. 3 Link Academy on Friday behind 20 points and nine rebounds from center Derik Queen. Texas commit Tre Johnson led Link Academy 25 points in the loss before helping his team bounce back on Saturday with a 68-33 win over Orangeville Academy.

Montverde remained undefeated on the season by outlasting No. 8 AZ Compass, 58-46 on Saturday. Georgia commit Asa Newell led the Eagles with 16 points and rebounds while No. 1 recruit Cooper Flagg added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Elsewhere, a couple new teams climbed into the rankings this week. No. 20 Bullis School in Maryland and No. 24 Stony Point in Texas are the new faces in the top 25.

With plenty of teams participating in holiday tournaments, expect a lot of movement ahead of 2024. Before the teams hit the courts, here are this weeks rankings.

1. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 9-0

2. Prolific Prep (Calif.) 12-1

3. Link Academy (Mo.) 9-2

4. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 3-0

5. Columbus (Fla.) 3-2

6. Paul VI (Va.) 5-0

7. Wasatch Academy (Utah) 5-2

8. AZ Compass (Ariz.) 9-3

9. IMG Academy (Fla.) 3-3

10. Bishop O'Connell (Va.) 5-0

11. La Lumiere (Ind.) 6-1

12. Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) 3-0

13. Gonzaga HS College (Washington D.C.) 5-0

14. Brewster Academy (N.H.) 8-1

15. Harvard-Westlake (Calif) 9-0

16. Combine Academy (N.C.) 12-1

17. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) 11-1

18. John Marshall (Va.) 4-1

19. Myers Park (N.C.) 3-2

20. Bullis School (Md.) 3-0

21. Grayson (Ga.) 8-0

22. St. John Bosco (Calif.) 7-0

23. Dream City Christian (Ariz.) 9-2

24. Stony Point (Texas) 15-0

25. Lake Travis (Texas) 14-1