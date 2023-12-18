How to watch the 2023 Diamond Head Classic on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The 14th annual Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic is right around the corner!

Eight teams will travel to Honolulu, Hawaii, for this college basketball tournament, which gets underway on Dec. 21 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Which teams are competing this year? How can you watch the tournament? Here's everything you need to know about the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.

What is the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic?

The Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic is a college-basketball tournament that features 12 games across ESPN's networks. This year, the following teams are competing in the Diamond Head Classic: Hawaii (Big West), Georgia Tech (Atlantic Coast), Nevada (Mountain West), Old Dominion (Sun Belt), Portland (West Coast), Temple (American Athletic), TCU (Big 12) and UMass (Atlantic 10). Nevada and TCU were NCAA-Tournament teams last season, while Hawaii was a 22-win team that won last year's Diamond Head Classic.

How can I watch the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic?

December 21

Nevada vs. Temple, 3 p.m. ET on ESPNU

TCU vs. Old Dominion, 5 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Georgia Tech vs. UMass, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Portland vs. Hawaii, 11 p.m. ET on ESPN2

December 22

Semifinal #1, 5 p.m. ET on ESPN 2

Consolation #1, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Semifinal #2, 11 p.m. ET on ESPN2

December 23

Consolation #2, 1 a.m. ET on ESPN2

December 24

Seventh Place Game, 1:30 p.m. ET or 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Fifth Place Game, 1:30 p.m. ET or 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Third Place Game, 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Championship Game, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

