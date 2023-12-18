How to watch the 2023 Diamond Head Classic on ESPN

The 14th annual Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic is right around the corner!
Eight teams will travel to Honolulu, Hawaii, for this college basketball tournament, which gets underway on Dec. 21 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
Which teams are competing this year? How can you watch the tournament? Here's everything you need to know about the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.
What is the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic?
The Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic is a college-basketball tournament that features 12 games across ESPN's networks. This year, the following teams are competing in the Diamond Head Classic: Hawaii (Big West), Georgia Tech (Atlantic Coast), Nevada (Mountain West), Old Dominion (Sun Belt), Portland (West Coast), Temple (American Athletic), TCU (Big 12) and UMass (Atlantic 10). Nevada and TCU were NCAA-Tournament teams last season, while Hawaii was a 22-win team that won last year's Diamond Head Classic.
How can I watch the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic?
December 21
Nevada vs. Temple, 3 p.m. ET on ESPNU
TCU vs. Old Dominion, 5 p.m. ET on ESPNU
Georgia Tech vs. UMass, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Portland vs. Hawaii, 11 p.m. ET on ESPN2
December 22
Semifinal #1, 5 p.m. ET on ESPN 2
Consolation #1, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Semifinal #2, 11 p.m. ET on ESPN2
December 23
Consolation #2, 1 a.m. ET on ESPN2
December 24
Seventh Place Game, 1:30 p.m. ET or 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Fifth Place Game, 1:30 p.m. ET or 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Third Place Game, 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Championship Game, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN
