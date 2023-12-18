Former North Carolina and NBA big man Eric Montross, who began treatment for cancer in March, died on Sunday at the age of 52, his family announced Monday.

"His family is grateful for the tremendous support and the truly overwhelming love expressed by so many people as he battled with his signature determination and grace," his family said in a statement issued through the University of North Carolina.

"... To know Eric was to be his friend, and the family knows that the ripples from the generous, thoughtful way that he lived his life will continue in the lives of the many people he touched with his deep and sincere kindness."

Montross was a two-time Associated Press second-team All-American with the Tar Heels. He was the starting center on the late Dean Smith's second NCAA championship squad in 1993.

Montross was selected ninth overall in the 1994 NBA draft by the Boston Celtics. He also played for the Dallas Mavericks, the then-New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors during his eight-year NBA career.

Since his playing career, he had served as a radio analyst for UNC game broadcasts and worked for the Rams Club, the fundraising arm of UNC's athletic department.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.