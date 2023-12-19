Terrance Arceneaux will miss the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles in Houston's win over Texas A&M. (0:28)

Houston sophomore Terrance Arceneaux will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn right Achilles, a school spokesperson told ESPN.

Arceneaux will undergo surgery Wednesday, with an estimated recovery timetable of four to six months.

The 6-foot-6 Arceneaux suffered the injury in the Cougars' victory over Texas A&M on Saturday, when he was helped to the locker room and returned to the bench with a boot on his right foot. Arceneaux left the arena on crutches, and coach Kelvin Sampson said after the game his season was likely over.

Arceneaux had been a key part of the rotation for No. 3 Houston, appearing in all 11 games and averaging 5.5 points and 4.5 rebounds. Without Arceneaux, more pressure will be placed on breakout sophomore Emanuel Sharp, who has totaled 46 points in his past two games, and Temple transfer Damian Dunn, a big-time scorer for the Owls whose minutes have fluctuated for the Cougars.

Sampson also mentioned junior guard Ramon Walker Jr. as someone who could pick up the vacated minutes. Walker has played sparingly so far this season, but was a regular contributor for Houston's Elite Eight team in 2022.

Houston (11-0) hosts Texas State on Thursday and Penn next weekend to round out nonconference play. The Cougars open their inaugural Big 12 campaign against West Virginia on Jan. 6.