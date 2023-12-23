UConn big man Donovan Clingan hobbles to the locker room after coming down awkwardly while trying to block a shot. (0:45)

Open Extended Reactions

The status of UConn starting center Donovan Clingan remains uncertain ahead of Saturday's game between the fifth-ranked Huskies and St. John's.

UConn coach Danny Hurley said Friday that Clingan did not practice the past two days after leaving Wednesday's 75-60 loss to Seton Hall with a sprained right ankle. Hurley said the team is awaiting MRI results.

"He didn't have a ton of swelling, but he did have some pain," Hurley said. "He obviously wanted to go back in [on Wednesday] and then it tightened up on him. We'll see how he feels in the morning and then get the MRI scans."

The Huskies played the final 16:33 without Clingan, who left after scoring 14 points and grabbing seven rebounds. He went to the locker room and returned to the bench but did not play again.

For the season, Clingan is averaging 13.9 points and 6.3 rebounds.

UConn will be looking to extend its seven-game home winning streak on Saturday, which includes a 6-0 record this season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.