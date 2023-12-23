Michigan State men's basketball freshman Jeremy Fears Jr. suffered nonlife-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound near his hometown of Joliet, Illinois, the school announced Saturday.

Fears was shot in the leg late Friday or early Saturday. The school said he underwent surgery Saturday but did not offer details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting.

An officer with the Joliet Police Department told ESPN that a public information officer was unavailable to discuss the shooting because of the holiday weekend.

"Jeremy underwent surgery this morning and is resting comfortably," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said in a statement. "While there is much we still don't know, my focus is on supporting Jeremy on his road to recovery."

Fears posted an Instagram story Saturday from what appeared to be a hospital bed, writing "Minor setback we gone be good appreciate yall."

A four-star prospect in the 2023 class, Fears is averaging 3.5 points per game.

The shooting is the latest incident of gun violence to impact the program.

Earlier this year, three students were killed in a mass shooting on Michigan State's campus when a gunman entered two buildings and opened fire before he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. In the Spartans' first game after the shooting, a section of the Breslin Center was left open to honor the victims.

Michigan State (7-5) faces Indiana State in East Lansing on Dec. 30.