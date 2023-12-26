SCNext Top 25: Updated boys' high school basketball rankings

Open Extended Reactions

Following one of the biggest high school tournaments of the season, the City of Palms Classic, it's time to check on the prep boys' high school rankings.

Montverde Academy kept its impressive hold on the No. 1 ranking by flying through the tournament with wins over No. 4 Paul VI, No. 15 Archbishop Stepinac and No. 3 Long Island Lutheran in the tournament championship. It will be tough to edge out the Eagles for the top spot after their unblemished run to start the season, but the story of the tournament might have been Don Bosco Prep out of New Jersey.

Led by Dylan Harper, the No. 2 recruit in the 2024 class, Don Bosco jumped from outside the rankings to the No. 6 spot after wins over No. 7 Columbus and No. 13 IMG Academy in the tournament's fifth-place game.

Long Island Lutheran battled all the way to the championship, including a win over No. 5 Link Academy, before falling to Montverde, 73-59. Prolific Prep stayed on Montverde's heels by picking up two more wins this season to move to 16-1.

Here's how the past week's action impacted the rankings.

1. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 13-02. Prolific Prep (Calif.) 16-13. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 8-14. Paul VI (Va.) 8-15. Link Academy (Mo.) 13-46. Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) 4-17. Columbus (Fla.) 6-48. AZ Compass (Az.) 11-49. Wasatch Academy (Utah) 5-210. La Lumiere (Ind.) 9-111. Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) 12-012. Brewster Academy (N.H.) 10-213. IMG Academy (Fla.) 5-514. Bishop O'Connell (Va.) 8-215. Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) 6-216. Gonzaga HS College (Washington, D.C.) 8-017. Combine Academy (N.C.) 14-118. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) 12-119. Bullis School (Md.) 8-020. Myers Park (N.C.) 6-221. John Marshall (Va.) 7-122. Grayson (Ga.) 10-023. Dream City Christian (Az.) 11-224. Stony Point (Texas) 17-025. Lake Travis (Texas) 17-1