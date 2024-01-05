Texas Tech basketball player Pop Isaacs is accused in a civil lawsuit of sexually assaulting a minor during a team trip to the Bahamas in November.

The lawsuit, a copy of which was obtained by ESPN, was filed in Lubbock County (Texas) District Court by the parents of the girl who says she was sexually assaulted.

The girl was 17 at the time of the alleged incident. The age of consent in the Bahamas is 16, but the suit says she was intoxicated at the time and could not give consent. It asks for $1 million in damages.

The Red Raiders were playing at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island at the time.

The lawsuit alleges a Texas Tech booster bought alcoholic drinks for Isaacs and a teammate. They were in a room with two girls, ages 17 and 16. The lawsuit says Isaacs and the 17-year-old went to another room, where she was sexually assaulted after she "attempted to fight him off."

According to the lawsuit, Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland was contacted by the plaintiffs Dec. 14. McCasland reported the situation to athletic director Kirby Hocutt and other university officials, it says.

Texas Tech did not immediately respond to ESPN's request for comment.

Isaacs has played in all 13 games this season for Texas Tech, averaging 15.8 points and 3.4 assists.

Texas Tech (11-2) is scheduled to play at Texas on Saturday.