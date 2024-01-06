        <
          Seton Hall upsets No. 7 Marquette for 3rd win vs. ranked teams

          • ESPN News Services
          Jan 6, 2024, 03:07 PM ET

          NEWARK, N.J. -- Al-Amir Dawes had 23 points and Kadary Richmond scored 21 to lead Seton Hall over No. 7 Marquette 78-75 on Saturday for the Pirates' third win this season over ranked teams.

          Seton Hall (10-5, 3-1 Big East) held off a late scare from a well-rested Marquette, which hadn't played since defeating Creighton 72-67 on Dec. 30.

          A 10-0 run pushed the Seton Hall lead to 76-66 with 2:25 left to play. Dre Davis and Richmond each had four points in the burst.

          And then the Golden Eagles scored nine straight points to bring the game to 76-75, but they mishandled an inbound pass after a timeout and threw the ball out of bounds with four seconds remaining.

          Oso Ighodaro led Marquette (11-4, 2-2) with 22 points. David Joplin scored 15 points.

          Davis had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Pirates, who never trailed in the second half.

          Seton Hall defeated No. 5 UConn 75-60 on Dec. 20 and No. 23 Providence 61-57 on Jan. 3.

          The Associated Press contributed to this story.