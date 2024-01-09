SCNext Top 25: Updated boys' high school basketball rankings

Open Extended Reactions

The top seven teams remain the same this week's rankings but that will all change after this weekend's 2024 Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The competition actually begins on Thursday with local New England schools battling before several ranked teams hit the court over the holiday weekend.

One of the best games of the Hoophall Classic pits No. 1 and undefeated Montverde Academy against No. 14 Oak Hill Academy on Friday night. This will be the first of several tests for Cooper Flagg and the top-ranked team in the country. The Eagles will face No. 12 Brewster Academy on Saturday before a signature matchup on Sunday with 2025 No. 1 recruit A.J. Dybansta and the talented Prolific Prep roster. The game will be on ESPN2 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Several other ranked teams will be taking part in the Hoophall Classic, with No. 2 Long Island Lutheran, No. 3 Paul VI, No. 4 Link Academy, No. 5 Columbus and No. 10 Don Bosco Prep, among others, all making the trip to Springfield.

Dream City Christian is the lone new team in the top 25 this week.

1. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 15-0

2. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 11-1

3. Paul VI (Va.) 11-1

4. Link Academy (Mo.) 16-4

5. Columbus (Fla.) 13-4

6. Dynamic Prep (Texas) 13-1

7. Prolific Prep (Calif.) 18-2

8, Wasatch Academy (Utah) 8-2

9. AZ Compass (Ariz.) 15-4

10. Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) 8-2

11. Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) 17-1

12. Brewster Academy (N.H.) 12-2

13. Bishop O'Connell (Va.)* 12-3

14. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) 14-1

15. La Lumiere (Ind.) 9-3

16. Myers Park (N.C.) 12-2

17. Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) 7-3

18. Bullis School (Md.) 10-2

19. Combine Academy (N.C.)* 17-2

20. Gonzaga HS College (Washington, D.C.)* 12-2

21. Ridge View (S.C.) 15-0

22. Grayson (Ga.) 14-1

23. McEachern (Ga.) 10-3

24. IMG Academy (Fla.) 6-6

25. Dream City Christian (Ariz.) 14-4