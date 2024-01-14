Open Extended Reactions

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Jahmir Young scored 28 points and Julian Reese had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Maryland to a 76-67 victory over No. 10 Illinois, the 10th time this week a team ranked in the top 10 of the AP men's college basketball poll has lost.

Maryland (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten) outscored Illinois 39-28 in the second half, taking the lead for good on a dunk by Reese with 15:32 to go that made it 47-46. The Terrapins, who were 9.5-point underdogs according to ESPN BET, won a Big Ten road game for the first time this season.

Marcus Domask scored 26 points for Illinois (12-4, 3-2) and Luke Goode had 13. Coleman Hawkins, who had scored in double figures in seven straight games for the Illini, fouled out with 2:50 left. He had eight points and seven rebounds.

Maryland came in focused on slowing down the 6-foot-10 Hawkins at both ends of the floor.

"He's a matchup nightmare on offense," Terps coach Kevin Willard said. "So, we decided to pound the ball inside to Julian and make Hawkins defend that instead of switching to the perimeter. We knew that would wear him out eventually."

Illinois coach Brad Underwood took the blame for the loss.

"Maryland deserves all the credit. Every ounce of it. It's my fault for not getting these guys in the right frame of mind defensively," he said. "Now we can join the crowd. Every other top-10 team lost this week to an unranked team. Doesn't make it feel any better."

Eight AP top-10 teams lost this past week as only No. 4 UConn and No. 7 North Carolina were unscathed.

The Illini shot 22.5% (9-of-40) from the field in the second half.

A jumper by Domask got Illinois within 68-65 with 1:09 to go, but Maryland responded with a 6-0 run to put the game away.

Illinois led 39-37 at halftime thanks to Dain Dainja, who scored five points over the final 1:28 of the first half.

Illinois is 3-2 in five games without star Terrence Shannon Jr., who has been suspended by the university because he's facing a rape charge in Lawrence, Kansas.

Shannon sought a temporary restraining order last week in U.S. District Court in Springfield that, if granted, would force the university to reinstate him to the team. Judge Colleen Lawless promised to rule "in an expedient manner."

Shannon will be arraigned on the rape charge Thursday in Lawrence. The trial isn't expected to begin until June.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.