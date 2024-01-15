Open Extended Reactions

NORFOLK, Va. -- Old Dominion men's basketball coach Jeff Jones will step away for the rest of the season due to health issues.

The 63-year-old Jones has been home recovering from a heart attack suffered Dec. 20 at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu and learned he will need a fourth treatment for prostate cancer.

Kieran Donohue will continue to serve as interim coach.

"This was an extremely difficult decision to make, but I am confident that interim coach Kieran Donohue, the staff, and the players will continue to battle for the remainder of the season," Jones said in a statement on Sunday. "I want to thank them for their hard work and resilience, and I would like to thank all of Monarch Nation for continuing to be the best fans in the league. You all make me grateful and proud to be a Monarch."

Jones has been Old Dominion's coach since the 2013-14 season, winning 204 games with the Monarchs. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2015 and 2018.

Jones served as Virginia's head coach from 1990-98 and was American's coach from 2001-13.