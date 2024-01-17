Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Atlantic Coast Conference has reprimanded NC State guard DJ Horne for flashing both middle fingers at the foul line in a comeback win over Wake Forest on Tuesday night.

The ACC's statement said it issued the reprimand after reviewing the game, calling Horne's gesture "unsportsmanlike and inappropriate."

Horne made both foul shots with 2.2 seconds left in the Wolfpack's 83-76 win over the Demon Deacons. Afterward, Horne said his coaches got on him about the gesture, and he apologized on social media.

"I got caught up in the heat of the moment and made a disrespectful gesture that I should have never done. That's not who I am!" Horne posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

My sincere apologies for what happened at the end of the game. I got caught up in the heat of the moment and made a disrespectful gesture that I should have never done. That's not who I am! — DJ Horne (@djhorne0) January 17, 2024

Horne is in his first season with the Wolfpack after transferring from Arizona State. The 6-foot-2 graduate student leads NC State in scoring (15.1 points a game) and steals.