Open Extended Reactions

Kentucky freshman Zvonimir Ivisic was cleared to play by the NCAA on Saturday afternoon after fighting for his eligibility the entire season.

Ivisic posted a video on social media announcing the news, with Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart confirming it moments later.

"Hey BBN, guess what? I'm free," Ivisic said. "See y'all tonight at the game. Thank you for all the support. Go BBN!"

We're happy to share that @zvonimir_ivisic is eligible to play.



Want to thank everyone at the @universityofky, our @UKAthletics staff and the @NCAA for working through this. Exciting time for @UKCoachCalipari, @KentuckyMBB and #BBN. Go Big Blue! pic.twitter.com/q7sJn0Mb7D — Mitch Barnhart (@UKMitchBarnhart) January 20, 2024

A 7-foot-2 center from Croatia, Ivisic was considered one of the best international prospects entering college basketball this season, with scouts impressed by his shot-making and finishing ability.

But he wasn't admitted into the school until early October and has been awaiting clearance from the NCAA for the past three months.

Kentucky fans attempted to put pressure on the NCAA earlier this month when it raised money to put up a #FreeBigZ billboard near NCAA headquarters.

This week, coach John Calipari discussed the university's battle with the NCAA over Ivisic's eligibility on his radio show.

"It's not fair to him," he said. "And then it's taking the NCAA even more time to look at the facts. There are European kids playing all around the country, but they're playing and he's not?"

"Hopefully we hear something," Calipari continued. "I just know that around the country, people are being very aggressive when it comes to different stuff with the NCAA. My hope is if this thing lingers too much longer, we become aggressive too."

After Kentucky's win over Mississippi State earlier this week, Calipari said he didn't plan to redshirt Ivisic if he was cleared.

"He's just a great kid and he deserves it," he said. "If he becomes eligible, I'll play him. I don't know how much."

Kentucky is off to a 13-3 start without Ivisic, ranked No. 8 in the country. The Wildcats host Georgia on Saturday afternoon.