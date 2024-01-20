Open Extended Reactions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- RaeQuan Battle scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Patrick Suemnick added a career-high 20 points and West Virginia beat No. 3 Kansas 91-85 on Saturday.

Fans stormed the court after the Mountaineers (7-11, 2-3 Big 12) improved to 7-5 against Kansas in Morgantown and broke a six-game losing streak in the series.

West Virginia set the pace with an early 3-point shooting barrage and outhustled the Jayhawks to get key free throws in the end.

With No. 9 Baylor also losing Saturday at Texas, there have now been 21 losses by top 10 teams on the road against unranked opponents this season. That matches the most through January in the AP Poll era, tying the 21 losses in the 1965-66 season, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Kansas (15-3, 3-2) trailed for most of the second half until K.J. Adams Jr. hit two free throws for an 81-80 lead with 2:41 remaining. Suemnick answered with a bank shot over Hunter Dickinson 35 seconds later to give the Mountaineers the lead for good.

West Virginia sealed the win by making nine of 10 free throws in the final 34 seconds.

Kerr Kriisa added 15 points for the Mountaineers.

Kevin McCullar Jr. led Kansas with 24 points and Dickinson scored 19. Freshman Johnny Furphy hit three 3-pointers and grabbed three rebounds in the first four minutes but went 22 minutes before scoring again and finished with 13 points.

The Mountaineers, the Big 12's worst 3-point shooting team, made 12 of 21 (57%) from beyond the arc, including nine of their first 11.

