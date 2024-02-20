Open Extended Reactions

Men's college basketball's Championship Week and March Madness are nearly here. Beginning with the ASUN tournament on March 4 and ending with the Ivy, A-10, SEC, American and Big Ten tournaments right before the bracket is revealed on Selection Sunday (March 17), teams across all 32 Division I conferences will be competing to cut down the nets in their league tournament -- and, along with it, claim one of the 32 automatic bids to the 2024 NCAA tournament.

Which team from each conference is guaranteed a chance to go dancing in March?

We're keeping track of all 32 Champ Week tournament dates, sites, locations, brackets and results right here. Bookmark this page, as we'll be updating it, live, as winners punch their tickets to the Big Dance.

More about 2024 March Madness:

Bubble Watch | Bracketology | NCAA tournament schedule

Ohio Valley Conference

March 6-9

Ford Center (Evansville, Indiana)

Standings

Big South

March 6-10

Qubein Center (High Point, North Carolina)

Standings

Missouri Valley Conference

March 7-10

Enterprise Center (St. Louis)

Standings

Atlantic Sun

March 4-5, 7, 10

Campus sites

Standings

Sun Belt

March 5, 7, 9-11

Pensacola Bay Center (Pensacola, Florida)

Standings

Southern Conference

March 8-11

Harrah's Cherokee Center (Asheville, North Carolina)

Standings

Horizon League

March 5, 7, 11-12

Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis)

Standings

Northeast Conference

March 6, 9, 12

Campus sites

Standings

Coastal Athletic Association

March 8-12

Entertainment & Sports Arena (Washington, D.C.)

Standings

West Coast Conference

March 7-9, 11-12

Orleans Arena (Paradise, Nevada)

Standings

Summit League

March 8-12

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

Standings

Southland

March 10-13

Legacy Center (Lake Charles, Louisiana)

Standings

Big Sky

March 9-13

Idaho Central Arena (Boise, Idaho)

Standings

Patriot League

March 5, 7, 10, 13

Campus sites

Standings

America East

March 9, 12, 16

Campus sites

Standings

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

March 13-16

Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)

Standings

Southwestern Athletic Conference

March 13-16

Bartow Arena (Birmingham, Alabama)

Standings

Big 12

March 12-16

T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)

Standings

Mountain West

March 13-16

Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)

Standings

Big East

March 13-16

Madison Square Garden (New York)

Standings

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

March 12-16

Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, New Jersey)

Standings

Mid-American Conference

March 14-16

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland)

Standings

Conference USA

March 12-16

Propst Arena (Huntsville, Alabama)

Standings

Atlantic Coast Conference

March 12-16

Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

Standings

Big West

March 13-16

Dollar Loan Center (Henderson, Nevada)

Standings

Pac-12

March 13-16

T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)

Standings

Western Athletic Conference

March 13-16

Orleans Arena (Paradise, Nevada)

Standings

Ivy League

March 16-17

Levien Gymnasium (New York)

Standings

Atlantic 10

March 12-17

Barclays Center (New York)

Standings

Southeastern Conference

March 13-17

Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tennessee)

Standings

American Athletic Conference

March 13-17

Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)

Standings

Big Ten

March 13-17

Target Center (Minneapolis)

Standings