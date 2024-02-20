        <
          Men's Champ Week 2024: tournament schedule, sites, auto bids

          Despite winning the 2023 NEC tournament, Merrimack was ineligible for the NCAA tournament. This year, however, there are no restrictions. Can the Warriors win the tournament again and book their first trip to the Dance? AP Photo/Charles Krupa
          • ESPN
          Feb 20, 2024, 08:45 AM ET

          Men's college basketball's Championship Week and March Madness are nearly here. Beginning with the ASUN tournament on March 4 and ending with the Ivy, A-10, SEC, American and Big Ten tournaments right before the bracket is revealed on Selection Sunday (March 17), teams across all 32 Division I conferences will be competing to cut down the nets in their league tournament -- and, along with it, claim one of the 32 automatic bids to the 2024 NCAA tournament.

          Which team from each conference is guaranteed a chance to go dancing in March?

          We're keeping track of all 32 Champ Week tournament dates, sites, locations, brackets and results right here. Bookmark this page, as we'll be updating it, live, as winners punch their tickets to the Big Dance.

          More about 2024 March Madness:
          Bubble Watch | Bracketology | NCAA tournament schedule

          Ohio Valley Conference
          March 6-9
          Ford Center (Evansville, Indiana)
          Standings

          Big South
          March 6-10
          Qubein Center (High Point, North Carolina)
          Standings

          Missouri Valley Conference
          March 7-10
          Enterprise Center (St. Louis)
          Standings

          Atlantic Sun
          March 4-5, 7, 10
          Campus sites
          Standings

          Sun Belt
          March 5, 7, 9-11
          Pensacola Bay Center (Pensacola, Florida)
          Standings

          Southern Conference
          March 8-11
          Harrah's Cherokee Center (Asheville, North Carolina)
          Standings

          Horizon League
          March 5, 7, 11-12
          Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis)
          Standings

          Northeast Conference
          March 6, 9, 12
          Campus sites
          Standings

          Coastal Athletic Association
          March 8-12
          Entertainment & Sports Arena (Washington, D.C.)
          Standings

          West Coast Conference
          March 7-9, 11-12
          Orleans Arena (Paradise, Nevada)
          Standings

          Summit League
          March 8-12
          Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
          Standings

          Southland
          March 10-13
          Legacy Center (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
          Standings

          Big Sky
          March 9-13
          Idaho Central Arena (Boise, Idaho)
          Standings

          Patriot League
          March 5, 7, 10, 13
          Campus sites
          Standings

          America East
          March 9, 12, 16
          Campus sites
          Standings

          Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
          March 13-16
          Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)
          Standings

          Southwestern Athletic Conference
          March 13-16
          Bartow Arena (Birmingham, Alabama)
          Standings

          Big 12
          March 12-16
          T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)
          Standings

          Mountain West
          March 13-16
          Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)
          Standings

          Big East
          March 13-16
          Madison Square Garden (New York)
          Standings

          Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
          March 12-16
          Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, New Jersey)
          Standings

          Mid-American Conference
          March 14-16
          Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland)
          Standings

          Conference USA
          March 12-16
          Propst Arena (Huntsville, Alabama)
          Standings

          Atlantic Coast Conference
          March 12-16
          Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
          Standings

          Big West
          March 13-16
          Dollar Loan Center (Henderson, Nevada)
          Standings

          Pac-12
          March 13-16
          T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)
          Standings

          Western Athletic Conference
          March 13-16
          Orleans Arena (Paradise, Nevada)
          Standings

          Ivy League
          March 16-17
          Levien Gymnasium (New York)
          Standings

          Atlantic 10
          March 12-17
          Barclays Center (New York)
          Standings

          Southeastern Conference
          March 13-17
          Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tennessee)
          Standings

          American Athletic Conference
          March 13-17
          Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)
          Standings

          Big Ten
          March 13-17
          Target Center (Minneapolis)
          Standings