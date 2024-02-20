Men's college basketball's Championship Week and March Madness are nearly here. Beginning with the ASUN tournament on March 4 and ending with the Ivy, A-10, SEC, American and Big Ten tournaments right before the bracket is revealed on Selection Sunday (March 17), teams across all 32 Division I conferences will be competing to cut down the nets in their league tournament -- and, along with it, claim one of the 32 automatic bids to the 2024 NCAA tournament.
Which team from each conference is guaranteed a chance to go dancing in March?
We're keeping track of all 32 Champ Week tournament dates, sites, locations, brackets and results right here. Bookmark this page, as we'll be updating it, live, as winners punch their tickets to the Big Dance.
Ohio Valley Conference
March 6-9
Ford Center (Evansville, Indiana)
Standings
Big South
March 6-10
Qubein Center (High Point, North Carolina)
Standings
Missouri Valley Conference
March 7-10
Enterprise Center (St. Louis)
Standings
Atlantic Sun
March 4-5, 7, 10
Campus sites
Standings
Sun Belt
March 5, 7, 9-11
Pensacola Bay Center (Pensacola, Florida)
Standings
Southern Conference
March 8-11
Harrah's Cherokee Center (Asheville, North Carolina)
Standings
Horizon League
March 5, 7, 11-12
Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis)
Standings
Northeast Conference
March 6, 9, 12
Campus sites
Standings
Coastal Athletic Association
March 8-12
Entertainment & Sports Arena (Washington, D.C.)
Standings
West Coast Conference
March 7-9, 11-12
Orleans Arena (Paradise, Nevada)
Standings
Summit League
March 8-12
Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
Standings
Southland
March 10-13
Legacy Center (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
Standings
Big Sky
March 9-13
Idaho Central Arena (Boise, Idaho)
Standings
Patriot League
March 5, 7, 10, 13
Campus sites
Standings
America East
March 9, 12, 16
Campus sites
Standings
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
March 13-16
Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)
Standings
Southwestern Athletic Conference
March 13-16
Bartow Arena (Birmingham, Alabama)
Standings
Big 12
March 12-16
T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)
Standings
Mountain West
March 13-16
Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)
Standings
Big East
March 13-16
Madison Square Garden (New York)
Standings
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
March 12-16
Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, New Jersey)
Standings
Mid-American Conference
March 14-16
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland)
Standings
Conference USA
March 12-16
Propst Arena (Huntsville, Alabama)
Standings
Atlantic Coast Conference
March 12-16
Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
Standings
Big West
March 13-16
Dollar Loan Center (Henderson, Nevada)
Standings
Pac-12
March 13-16
T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)
Standings
Western Athletic Conference
March 13-16
Orleans Arena (Paradise, Nevada)
Standings
Ivy League
March 16-17
Levien Gymnasium (New York)
Standings
Atlantic 10
March 12-17
Barclays Center (New York)
Standings
Southeastern Conference
March 13-17
Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tennessee)
Standings
American Athletic Conference
March 13-17
Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)
Standings
Big Ten
March 13-17
Target Center (Minneapolis)
Standings