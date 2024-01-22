Open Extended Reactions

DePaul fired coach Tony Stubblefield in the midst of his third season at the helm, the school announced Monday.

The Blue Demons fell to 3-15 on the season after losing at Butler over the weekend. They're winless in the Big East at 0-7.

"After evaluating the current state of our men's basketball program, a decision was made to make a change in the head-coaching position," athletic director DeWayne Peevy said in a statement. "We want to thank Coach Stubblefield for his hard work and determination over the last two-plus seasons to move our basketball program forward through a new era for DePaul Athletics. Unfortunately, we did not meet our goals."

Stubblefield, who had been assistant coach at Oregon for the previous 11 years, was hired in 2021 to replace Dave Leitao. After showing early promise with a 15-16 campaign in Year 1, DePaul has struggled to be competitive in the Big East. The Blue Demons finished 10-23 last season, losing their final 12 regular-season games en route to a 3-17 conference record.

They've won just three games this season, home victories over Louisville, Chicago State and South Dakota. Only one of their seven Big East defeats has been by fewer than 14 points and five of the seven losses have been by at least 25 points.

Matt Brady, who served as special assistant to the head coach, will be the interim head coach for the rest of the season before the school conducts a national search for a permanent replacement.