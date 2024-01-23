After being cleared to play by the NCAA and making his debut for No. 8 Kentucky, Zvonimir Ivisic reveals how much getting on the court at Rupp Arena meant to him. (2:34)

UK's Ivisic says he wept when he was cleared to play (2:34)

On Saturday, Kentucky's Zvonimir "Big Z" Ivisic made an impressive debut (13 points, 3-for-4 from 3) in the Kentucky Wildcats' 105-96 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs at Rupp Arena. After months of waiting, the 7-foot-2 European NBA prospect finally gained clearance from the NCAA to play in his first game.

His career started with a flurry of 3-pointers, a behind-the-back pass, a block and a dunk, all in just 16 minutes of action. As a result, he and his nickname quickly went viral.

But another school has seemingly laid claim to the "Big Z" nickname. Purdue tweeted about Wooden Award winner Zach Edey sealing his ninth Big Ten Player of the Week honor this season, suggesting the Boilermakers believe they have their own Big Z.

No. 9️⃣ for Big Z.



✅: Zach Edey wins his 9th career Big Ten Player of the Week accolade. pic.twitter.com/bG8uiCr3CQ — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 22, 2024

There are similarities between the two. Ivisic and Edey are both legit NBA prospects. They're both 7-footers. Their skill sets are different, but Edey is a dominant force within the sport, and Ivisic possesses talent that could make him one of the top players in the country soon.

While it's unclear when Ivisic earned the nickname, Kentucky's fan base has called him Big Z since he signed with the program in August.

But Edey's mom, Julia Edey, actually called her son Big Z in a tweet in 2019.

Perhaps college basketball's Big Zs will meet in the postseason. Purdue is currently top-ranked in ESPN's Joe Lunardi's most recent Bracketology while Kentucky is ranked No. 3. Edey hopes to lead the Boilermakers to a national title while also winning back-to-back Wooden Awards -- a feat that hasn't been achieved since Ralph Sampson Jr. achieved it 40 years ago.

Ivisic gives Kentucky -- a team with three projected first-round picks in ESPN's latest NBA mock draft -- another talented player on a squad that is aiming to carry the Wildcats back to the Final Four for the first time since 2015.

Let's hope these two meet in the NCAA tournament and settle the debate.

And don't worry: both fan bases will be reasonable about all of this.