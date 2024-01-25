        <
          SCNext Top 25: Updated boys' high school basketball rankings

          Montverde Academy once again takes the top spot in the boys high school weekly rankings. Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire
          • ESPN
          Jan 25, 2024, 12:10 PM ET

          With not much changing in the rankings, and most eyes on the 2024 McDonald's All American boys' game roster release, it's time to look at top ranked Montverde Academy's first-half résumé and why it will be tough for any other team to claim the No. 1 ranking this season.

          Montverde, featuring three players in the McDonald's game in April, has played a blistering schedule and come out undefeated. Its résumé includes wins over several top-25 opponents:

          Nov. 20: No. 14 Wasatch, 88-53
          Nov. 30: IMG, 86-69
          Dec. 1: No. 2 Columbus, 89-61
          Dec. 8: No. 5 Link Academy, 71-59
          Dec. 9: No. 7 AZ Compass Prep, 58-46
          Dec. 21: No. 12 Archbishop Stepinac, 95-55
          Dec. 22: No. 4 Paul VI, 69-62
          Dec. 23: No. 6 Long Island Lutheran, 73-59
          Jan. 6: No. 20 Gonzaga, 93-51
          Jan. 12: No. 15 Oak Hill, 80-50
          Jan. 13: No. 10 Brewster, 91-58
          Jan. 14: No. 3 Prolific Prep, 76-71

          The biggest question left for the No. 1 Eagles: How far can this undefeated season go?

          Below are this week's boys' high school basketball rankings.

          1. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 19-0
          2. Columbus (Fla.) 16-4
          3. Prolific Prep (Calif.) 21-3
          4. Paul VI (Va.) 15-2
          5. Link Academy (Mo.) 19-4
          6. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 11-3
          7. AZ Compass (Ariz.) 17-5
          8. La Lumiere (Ind.) 12-3
          9. Dynamic Prep (Texas) 15-1
          10. Brewster Academy (N.H.) 16-3
          11. Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) 12-3
          12. Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) 12-3
          13. Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) 20-3
          14. Wasatch Academy (Utah) 12-3
          15. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) 15-3
          16. Myers Park (N.C.) 15-2
          17. Bishop O'Connell (Va.) 14-3
          18. Bullis School (Md.) 14-2
          19. Combine Academy (N.C.) 19-2
          20. Gonzaga HS College (Washington D.C.) 15-2
          21. Jackson-Reed (Washington D.C.) 20-2
          22. Grayson (Ga. ) 17-2
          23. Notre Dame SO (Calif.) 23-0
          24. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 22-1
          25. Plano East (Texas) 26-0