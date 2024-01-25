SCNext Top 25: Updated boys' high school basketball rankings

Open Extended Reactions

With not much changing in the rankings, and most eyes on the 2024 McDonald's All American boys' game roster release, it's time to look at top ranked Montverde Academy's first-half résumé and why it will be tough for any other team to claim the No. 1 ranking this season.

Montverde, featuring three players in the McDonald's game in April, has played a blistering schedule and come out undefeated. Its résumé includes wins over several top-25 opponents:

Nov. 20: No. 14 Wasatch, 88-53

Nov. 30: IMG, 86-69

Dec. 1: No. 2 Columbus, 89-61

Dec. 8: No. 5 Link Academy, 71-59

Dec. 9: No. 7 AZ Compass Prep, 58-46

Dec. 21: No. 12 Archbishop Stepinac, 95-55

Dec. 22: No. 4 Paul VI, 69-62

Dec. 23: No. 6 Long Island Lutheran, 73-59

Jan. 6: No. 20 Gonzaga, 93-51

Jan. 12: No. 15 Oak Hill, 80-50

Jan. 13: No. 10 Brewster, 91-58

Jan. 14: No. 3 Prolific Prep, 76-71

The biggest question left for the No. 1 Eagles: How far can this undefeated season go?

Below are this week's boys' high school basketball rankings.

1. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 19-0

2. Columbus (Fla.) 16-4

3. Prolific Prep (Calif.) 21-3

4. Paul VI (Va.) 15-2

5. Link Academy (Mo.) 19-4

6. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 11-3

7. AZ Compass (Ariz.) 17-5

8. La Lumiere (Ind.) 12-3

9. Dynamic Prep (Texas) 15-1

10. Brewster Academy (N.H.) 16-3

11. Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) 12-3

12. Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) 12-3

13. Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) 20-3

14. Wasatch Academy (Utah) 12-3

15. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) 15-3

16. Myers Park (N.C.) 15-2

17. Bishop O'Connell (Va.) 14-3

18. Bullis School (Md.) 14-2

19. Combine Academy (N.C.) 19-2

20. Gonzaga HS College (Washington D.C.) 15-2

21. Jackson-Reed (Washington D.C.) 20-2

22. Grayson (Ga. ) 17-2

23. Notre Dame SO (Calif.) 23-0

24. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 22-1

25. Plano East (Texas) 26-0